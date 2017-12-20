Hospital employees deliver Christmas to 51 Maine families in need

Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly | BDN Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly | BDN

If proof was needed about the magic of elves, it was everywhere apparent in the halls of York Hospital Wednesday morning as gifts spilled down a corridor awaiting transport to dozens of area families in need.

The hospital’s “Adopt a Family” program, believed by longtime employees to be about 30 years old, pairs various departments with families or senior citizens from the Seacoast and as far away Sanford who might otherwise struggle to have a meaningful Christmas morning.

“There are a lot of single mothers on this list, and a lot of single grandmas who are taking care of their own kids and their grandkids too. There are some sad stories,” said Sally Manninen, of the Choose to be Healthy Coalition, one of several “head elves” who spearhead the effort every year. “Mostly what families ask for are winter coats and boots for children.”

But the hospital employees often don’t let such practical gifts stop them from adding something extra – like bikes, or food for dinner, or in one case a pair of Red Sox tickets. “I can tell you, no one asked for Red Sox tickets!” Manninen said.

In addition to families, senior citizens also benefit from the hospital employees’ generosity. Volunteer coordinator Kate Ford said York Housing and the senior center provide names of seniors who “may not have family members here or may not have any family at all. We make sure they’re taken care of.”

This year, 51 families and senior citizens will have a brighter Christmas thanks to the hospital employees – the highest number in recent memory, Manninen said. Their requests are garnered from various social service agencies and schools from the Berwicks, to Eliot, York, Kittery and Sanford. They include Wells-Ogunquit Outreach, Kittery Head Start, York Community Service Association, York Housing, York Senior Center, Santa’s Cause in Sanford, Eliot Elementary School, Time of Wonder Child Care Center in York, Traip Academy in Kittery, South Berwick General Assistance and Sweetzer.

Manninen said the committee begins working on the program in early November and asks that families identify their wishes by Thanksgiving. “People want that list before Black Friday,” Ford said with a laugh.

Among those who came to the hospital to pick up gifts were Linda Wagner of Wells-Ogunquit Outreach, her husband John and their grandchildren visiting from North Carolina. Linda Wagner said this year, three families were identified by her organization for the program.

“We were told to bring three cars because there were that many presents,” she said. “York Hospital has always been most generous. This is wonderful, really. It’s really important for the kids to see that not everyone has what they have. And that it truly is more important to give than to receive.”

