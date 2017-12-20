Police: Attack on 2 people preceded Millinocket hospital lockdown

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Maine State Police say an attack on two people in Millinocket that caused life-threatening injuries preceded a lockdown at the local hospital.

Lt. Troy Gardner said both assault victims, a man and a woman, were hurt inside a home. They were taken Tuesday night to Millinocket Regional Hospital, before being taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

He described some of their injuries as “life threatening” but declined to say how they were hurt.

Some media reports indicated they were shot.

Gardner said Wednesday the investigation was continuing; there were no arrests.

The Millinocket hospital was no longer on lockdown Wednesday. Officials said the emergency room was not affected. They called the lockdown imposed a precautionary measure to control the flow of people in and out of the building.

