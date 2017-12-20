Midcoast
December 21, 2017
Maine museum announces Revolutionary War replica home could close

By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff
Updated:
Brian Swartz | BDN
File photo. Located on Route 131 in Thomaston, Montpelier is the site of the General Henry Knox Museum. It's a replica of the actual house that Knox constructed nearby more than 200 years ago.

A replica of a Revolutionary War-era Maine home that serves as a museum could be closed if the nonprofit running it doesn’t raise $150,000 by the middle of next month.

The Knox Museum, dedicated “to honor the life, times and military service of patriot, soldier, founding father and statesman Henry Knox,” says it faces a dire situation after the state told them it will abandon the building known as Montpelier. The Portland Press Herald reports the state holds the rights to the Thomaston, Me., replica home.

The nonprofit Friends of Montpelier operates the museum and grounds. The home is a 1929 replica of the original home, which was demolished by a railroad company in 1871.

Peter Ogden, chairman of the museum’s trustees who signed a letter to supporters, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

