Waterville police arrest owners of dangerous missing pit bulls

WATERVILLE — The owners of two dangerous pit bulls that went missing in October have been arrested, according to the Waterville police chief.

Danielle Jones, 28, and her boyfriend Brandon Ross, 33, both of Winslow, are charged with refusing or neglecting to comply with a dangerous dog court order, a Class D misdemeanor.

Jones’ pit bulls, Bentley and Kole, killed a dog and seriously injured a woman last year in Winslow. The dogs were supposed to be put down, and were being housed at the Waterville Humane Society.

When Jones was walking them unsupervised, the dogs disappeared.

Police say text messages and phone calls indicated Jones and her boyfriend arranged to have the dogs stashed out of state.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Police are still investigating this case, and say the two missing pit bulls have not been located.

