Maine home sales on track for record high year

Sales of existing single-family homes in Maine are on pace to hit an all-time high in 2017, after rising at double digits in November.

Sales rose 11.46 percent in November over the same month last year, with Realtors selling 1,576 homes last month, according to Maine Listings, a statewide multiple listing service and a subsidiary of the Maine Association of Realtors. The median sales price was up 4.24 percent to $200,000. That means half the homes were listed at above and half under that price.

From January through November, the number of homes sold statewide is 0.6 percent higher than the 2016 record high. Strong sales expected in December should push 2017 to beat last year’s sales, Greg Gosselin, president of the Maine Association of Realtors, said in a prepared statement.

Nationally, sales of existing single-family homes rose 3.2 percent, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median price nationwide was up 5.4 percent to $248,800. Sales in the Northeast were particularly strong, up 6.7 percent in November, with the median price up 4 percent to $273,600.

Gosselin said winter sales could be slightly slower, but the season is a good time to buy real estate because fewer homes come onto the market during the holidays.

“Homes that are properly prepared, positioned and priced will sell whether it snows or not,” said Gosselin, who also owns Gosselin Realty Group in York. “Buyers tend to be serious and pre-qualified for mortgage financing.”

Penobscot County home sales were up 7.83 percent to 468 units and the median sales price rose 2.45 percent to $140,000. In Cumberland County, sales were up 7.98 percent to 1,164 and the median price rose as well by 5.45 percent to $279,450.

