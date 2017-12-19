Warm air to thaw roadways Tuesday after overnight snow dump

Don Eno | SJVT/FhF | BDN Don Eno | SJVT/FhF | BDN

Remnants of yesterday’s snow storm will taper off this morning and could change to rain in the afternoon, as temperatures rise above freezing, according to the National Weather Service centers in Caribou and Gray.

Drivers are urged to use caution on the roadways, which yesterday’s storm coated with more snow than forecasters initially predicted. While flurries could dust southern parts of the state in the morning, thawing temperatures — to reach into the mid-30s and low-40s inland and along the coast — will change any precipitation to a light rain drizzle by the afternoon, forecasters said. Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing by nightfall.

The northern half of the state, which received no snow yesterday, is slated to see between 2 and 4 inches in Aroostook, Piscataquis, and northern Penobscot and Washington counties in a steady stream throughout the day, forecasters said.

Between 2 to 5 inches of light, fluffy snow fell along the southern half of the state yesterday and overnight, especially in the south and midcoast regions. Bangor received between 3 and 4 inches, similar to averages across Washington and Hancock Counties, according to NWS Caribou.

A surprising 3 to 5 inches blanketed Greater Portland — well over an original prediction of 1 inch. Androscoggin County saw about 4 inches, and Sagadahoc County saw some of the state’s highest totals, with some pockets recording up to 6 inches.

Snow reports for Knox and Waldo counties weren’t available early Tuesday morning, but the region was expected to receive between 3 and 5 inches, according to NWS Gray.

Accumulation totals were likely higher than expected because of the snow’s low water content, making it powdery and fluffier than originally predicted.

