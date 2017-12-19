Mid-Maine
December 19, 2017
Mid-Maine Latest News | Poll Questions | Long Creek | Tax Reform | Opioid Epidemic
Mid-Maine

Waterville’s first microbrewery to open in January

By AP
Kim Kyung Hoon | REUTERS | BDN
Kim Kyung Hoon | REUTERS | BDN
The first microbrewery in Waterville plans to open its doors to customers in January.

The city of Waterville will welcome its first microbrewery this winter.

The Kennebec Journal reports the owners of the Waterville Brewing Company plan to open the brewery in January. Co-owners Eric and Amber Willet and Ryan and Candice Flaherty chose a space in the Hathaway Creative Center along the Kennebec River.

The couples plan to sell a stout, a red ale, a saison and two different kinds of IPAs when they first open. Ryan Flaherty said he and his partners will brew pilot beers.

Central Maine Growth Council development specialist Garvan Donegan thinks the brewery will help bring food trucks and other businesses to the area. Donegan said more businesses will help bolster Waterville’s downtown revitalization effort.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like