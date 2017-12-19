Waterville’s first microbrewery to open in January

Kim Kyung Hoon | REUTERS | BDN Kim Kyung Hoon | REUTERS | BDN

The city of Waterville will welcome its first microbrewery this winter.

The Kennebec Journal reports the owners of the Waterville Brewing Company plan to open the brewery in January. Co-owners Eric and Amber Willet and Ryan and Candice Flaherty chose a space in the Hathaway Creative Center along the Kennebec River.

The couples plan to sell a stout, a red ale, a saison and two different kinds of IPAs when they first open. Ryan Flaherty said he and his partners will brew pilot beers.

Central Maine Growth Council development specialist Garvan Donegan thinks the brewery will help bring food trucks and other businesses to the area. Donegan said more businesses will help bolster Waterville’s downtown revitalization effort.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.