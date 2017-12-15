UMaine basketball teams resume non-league schedules on the road

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. No. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Time, site: Sunday, 2 p.m., Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi

Records: Mississippi State 10-0, UMaine 6-4

Series, last meeting: MSU leads 2-0, MSU 87-43 on 11/12/16

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2 assists per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (13.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (11.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.4 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.6 apg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.7 rpg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.2 ppg, 2.9 apg); MSU — 6-1 G Victoria Vivians (20.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2 apg), 6-7 C Teaira McCowan (17.4 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 2.2 blocks), 5-7 G Roshunda Johnson (12.4 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg), 5-7 G Blair Schaefer (8.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.5 apg), 5-5 G Morgan William (7.9 ppg, 5.1 apg, 2.1 rpg)

Game notes: Vivians was a AP All-American third-teamer last year after leading the Bulldogs to the NCAA championship game. Mississippi State ended Connecticut’s 111-game winning streak in the semifinals but South Carolina beat MSU 67-55 in the title game. Vivians had 26 first-half points in the Tipoff Tournament championship game win over UMaine last season and was chosen the MVP. McCowan ranks sixth in the country in rebounds (123). She had 35 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks in a 90-79 victory over No. 9 Oregon on Wednesday. UMaine must limit turnovers, box out and shoot well, especially from the 3-point arc.

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. SAINT JOSEPH’S

Time, site: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.; Hagan Arena, Philadelphia

Records: UMaine 3-8, Saint Joseph’s 4-5

Series: 1st meeting

Key players: UMaine — 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (15.1 points, 2.9 assists per game), 6-6 G Ilker Er (9.6 ppg, 4.5 rebounds), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg), 6-5 G Vernon Lowndes Jr. (7.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Saint Joseph’s — 6-0 G Shavar Newkirk (16.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg), 6-6 F James Demery (16.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg), 6-9 F Taylor Funk (14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg), 6-3 G Chris Clover (8.1 ppg)

Game notes: After a rare three-game homestand last week, UMaine returns to the road for the fifth of its six non-conference “guarantee games” with a payoff of $70,000 for the athletic department with its visit to Saint Joseph’s. The Hawks, long a staple of the Atlantic 10 Conference, are coming off back-to-back Big 5 losses to Temple and Villanova. Defense has been a soft spot for the Hawks, who are allowing 78.4 points per game. Funk, a freshman who largely has come off the bench for veteran coach Phil Martelli this season, is shooting a robust 51.7 percent (30 of 58) from beyond the 3-point arc. One of UMaine’s more prolific long-range shooters, Er, has struggled from beyond the arc at 24.1 percent (14 of 58). The Black Bears are making just 30 percent of their 3-point tries, but their opponents haven’t been much better at 31 percent. UMaine can expect a bigger contribution from 6-5 wing Isaiah White, who started the season opener at Boston College but left after four minutes with a foot injury that sidelined him until the Dec. 8 game against Dartmouth. He followed that up with 20 points in last Sunday’s victory over UMaine-Machias.