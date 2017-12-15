Ex-Trump official Paul Manafort released from home confinement on strict conditions

Susan Walsh | AP | BDN Susan Walsh | AP | BDN

Embattled ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had his strict house arrest order relaxed on Friday afternoon — but he will have to cough up a lot of cash if he so much as misses a court date.

Manafort, who was indicted last month on a laundry list of charges relating to his pro-Kremlin business dealings in Ukraine, agreed to forfeit $10 million if he doesn’t appear for court proceedings or fails to “serve any sentence that the Court may impose,” according to an order filed by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Jackson’s order states that the 68-year-old businessman will be allowed to travel from his home in Alexandria, Va., to his Palm Beach, Fla., residence. Any other domestic travel has to be preapproved by the court and Manafort will continue to be subjected to GPS monitoring.

Manafort must also stay inside between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to the order.

Manafort is one of four Trump associates who have been indicted or pled guilty as part of special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s sweeping investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort abruptly resigned from the Trump campaign three months before Election Day after his business ties to pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine were first exposed.

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian diplomat.

Trump has vehemently denied all allegations of collusion and remains hesitant to accept the U.S. intelligence community’s unanimous assessment that the Kremlin meddled in the election in a deliberate attempt to get him elected.

