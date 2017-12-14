Scarborough’s Garrard wins state’s Gatorade football honors

Owen Garrard of Scarborough High School, who scored five touchdowns during the Red Storm’s 57-0 victory over Windham in last month’s Class A state championship game, has been named the state’s Gatorade Maine Football Player of the Year.

The 6-foot, 230-pound running back and linebacker becomes the first player from Scarborough to earn the honor after leading coach Lance Johnson’s club to a 10-1 record and the program’s first state title since winning the Class B crown in 2002.

He capped off his senior season by scoring on runs of 1, 9, 2 and 3 yards as well as on a 3-yard pass reception during the state game.

Garrard rushed for 1,204 yards and 24 touchdowns and also caught two TD passes overall this fall while on defense recording 76 tackles, including 10 for a loss, with two quarterback sacks and one pass interception.

An all-state4 first-team running back as a junior, Garrard concluded his high school football career with 2,677 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns.

Earlier this month he was named a semifinalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy symbolic of the state’s top high school senior football player.

“Owen Garrard is a high-impact player on both sides of the ball and a huge emotional leader for his team,” said Sanford coach Mike Fallon. “He is a powerful back with great speed and balance and an outstanding inside linebacker that can defend from the middle of the field all the way to the boundary.”

Off the field, Garrard has volunteered locally with the Team Kyle Foundation that supports children with illness and disability, and he has donated his time as a youth football coach.

Garrard remains undecided about his college plans.

Garrard joins recent Gatorade Maine Football Players of the Year Mike Laverriere (2016, Thornton Academy of Saco), Joe Esposito (2015, Portland), Joe Fitzpatrick (2014, Cheverus of Portland), Ben Lucas (2013, Cony of Augusta), Andrew Libby (2012, Thornton Academy), Louis DiTomasso (2011, Wells), Peter Gwilym (2010, Cheverus), and Jack Mallis (2009, Windham).

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Garrard will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Each Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and has the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why his selected organization deserves additional support.

Twelve spotlight grants, one for each sport recognized by Gatorade, will be announced throughout the year.