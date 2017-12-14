Goodell intends to retire as NFL in 2024

LM Otero | AP | BDN LM Otero | AP | BDN

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell intends to retire at the completion of his newly completed contract extension in 2024, league spokesman Joe Lockhart said Wednesday.

“The commissioner has been clear he views this as his final contract,” Lockhart, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications and public affairs, said.

Goodell will work with owners of NFL teams to identify and have his successor in place by the time he plans to step away, Lockhart said.

The extension is to pay Goodell as much as about $40 million per year, about 90 percent of which is tied to incentives.

Owners are meeting Wednesday at a Dallas-area hotel.

