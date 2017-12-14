Sports
December 14, 2017
Sports Latest News | Poll Questions | Republican Tax Bill | Roy Moore | Susan Collins
Sports

Goodell intends to retire as NFL in 2024

By Mark Maske, Washington Post
LM Otero | AP | BDN
LM Otero | AP | BDN
NLF Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference after the NFL owners winter meeting in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell intends to retire at the completion of his newly completed contract extension in 2024, league spokesman Joe Lockhart said Wednesday.

“The commissioner has been clear he views this as his final contract,” Lockhart, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications and public affairs, said.

Goodell will work with owners of NFL teams to identify and have his successor in place by the time he plans to step away, Lockhart said.

The extension is to pay Goodell as much as about $40 million per year, about 90 percent of which is tied to incentives.

Owners are meeting Wednesday at a Dallas-area hotel.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like