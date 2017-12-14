Alabama took a stand for decency and rejected Roy Moore

George Danby | BDN George Danby | BDN

Alabama, you rock! On Tuesday, Alabama voters took a stand for decency by voting for Doug Jones over Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate.

They said no to a man whose “character” was clear well before the numerous allegations that he preyed upon young girls.

A few examples: Moore said Putin might be right in his opposition to gay marriage; that America was last great during the era of slavery; that 9/11 might have happened because the country had distanced itself from God; that Muslims shouldn’t serve in Congress; and that it’s OK to refer to Native Americans as “ reds” and Asian-Americans as “ yellows.”

As if that’s not enough, Moore was suspended by the Alabama Supreme Court from his position as chief justice for violating the canons of judicial ethics. And this soulless sleazeball calls himself a “Christian”?

They said no to President Donald Trump after he urged them to vote for Roy Moore. Perhaps they concluded Trump and Moore are predators of a feather, sharing a predilection for inappropriate sexual behavior.

Or maybe they’ve decided that Trump’s promise to “make America great again” was just a masterful con job, as evident from the proposed tax bill, which benefits the rich at the expense of average Americans.

They said no to Steve Bannon, a manipulative creature who emerged from his alternative universe swamp long enough to declare that Moore was the only possible choice.

They voted the right way because they knew that the election of Moore would be disastrous for the image of Alabama and the aspirations of its people. Alabama voters said yes to Doug Jones, a good, decent man who convicted two former Ku Klux Klan members of bombing a black church in Birmingham in 1963, killing four young girls.

Perhaps most important, Alabama voters sent strong messages to the rest of America — be willing to desert your tribe, if that’s the right thing to do, and vote for the person, not the party.

Thousands of Republicans in this deeply red state voted for a Democrat for the very first time. Alabama proved that every single vote counts. For example, thousands of African-Americans went to the polls to declare, “My vote matters and a proven racist will not get my vote.” Moreover, thousands of women went to the polls to declare, “Sexual harassment against women is always wrong, especially when directed at girls and teenagers.”

Alabama confirmed the folly of being a “single-issue” voter — such as on abortion or same-sex marriage and so on. Voters were not swayed by the bullying and fear-mongering of outside politicians or talk-show hosts or television commentators. They demonstrated forward thinking, thereby smashing the stereotype of Alabama as a backward state.

Finally, voters signaled the importance of electing people who will serve all their constituents, not just the extreme fringe.

Are you listening to what the voters of Alabama are saying, America? Are you listening?

Congratulations, Alabama! Sweet.

David Treadwell is a Brunswick writer.

