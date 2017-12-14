Town selectmen reconsider choice to reject voter-approved train stop

Christopher Cousins | BDN Christopher Cousins | BDN

The proposed Amtrak train stop in Kennebunk is back on track after the Board of Selectmen reversed an earlier decision and voted Tuesday to convene a committee to explore the construction and yearly operational costs associated with a seasonal train stop.

Selectman Blake Baldwin asked to have the issue brought back before the board Tuesday night, noting a fuller discussion was warranted.

“We have the luxury of doing this right. We have the possibility of $800,000 from the state that will vanish, and I think we owe the voters a more thorough discussion around what we are going to do,” Baldwin said.

By a 6-1 margin, with Selectman Ed Karytko the lone dissenting vote, the board supported a committee that will include Director of Community Development Chris Osterrieder, Chairman of the Economic Development Committee Bob Georgitis, and interim Economic Development Director Jim Black. The committee will bring findings to the board in mid-January.

Board discussion at Tuesday’s meeting became heated at times, as Chairman Dick Morin continued to express his concern of the cost of ongoing maintenance of any type of train platform.

“The final piece continues to be that we don’t have the infrastructure to support all of the unintended consequences, that is a theme that has existed in the last 20 years. Kick the door open a little bit, sneak it in and then it’s, ‘Oh — I forgot, we have to pay for transportation, and we have to pay for electricity, and we have to pay for this and pay for that.’ I’m not going to sit back and let that happen in this town. We are going to explore it all. I will vote in favor of them bringing us some plans, but you better bring us the whole kit and caboodle and that includes the cost of operating it,” Morin said.

Morin noted town issues including road improvements, seawall repair, public safety needs, the addition of two police officers, legalized marijuana, stormwater abatement, and improvements to Route 1 north as priorities the board will be grappling with in the next budget season.

“Where do we cut? That’s the real question. We run a very thin Public Works Department, we are two down on police officers, where do we cut?” he said.

At its Nov. 28 meeting the board declined in a 4-3 vote to allow the Economic Development Committee to continue to explore potential sites and plans for the station.

Several selectmen were vocal in their concern that building the station, and paying for ongoing maintenance would absorb town funds earmarked for more important needs.

In 2014 town voters approved $300,000 to develop a seasonal train stop, with an additional $800,000 available in grant form from the state if the station is completed by December of 2019.

Osterrieder gave the board a summary of the discussion to add a train stop to Kennebunk from when it began in 2010.

He said the $300,000 figure was for a simple platform and was appropriated before the state offered the additional grant of $800,000.

“We are in a pretty good position to build just a platform. We have a design , and from a budget standpoint, short of the acquisition of any land, we are in a pretty good position. We will need to think through any future expansion,” Osterrieder said.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority (NNEPRA) is the public transportation authority created in 1995 by the Maine State Legislature to develop and provide passenger rail service between Maine and Boston and points within Maine.

Osterrieder said NNEPRA looks at getting train service to an area, but they aren’t overly concerned with other services at a station. He noted that the Saco train station started out as a simple platform built in 2001. The building and expanded parking lot were not added until several years later. If parking beyond 20 or so spots is needed at the Kennebunk stop, proposed for Depot Street at the old train stop, then that might require land acquisition, Osterrieder said. Land acquisition has been a big variable with the train station proposal, as it is all private property in the area and it’s not known if landowners would sell, and what that cost might be.

Karytko has been a vocal opponent of a train stop in Kennebunk, citing the Wells station just 10 minutes down Route 1 with plenty of parking.

“I’m sitting here really trying to understand the impetus for this train station,” Karytko said. “It seems like a ‘build it and they will come’ kind of situation. We don’t have the money to fix our roads. I find it difficult to put other things on the plate.”

Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Dolce and Sharon Staz, chair of the Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee, both spoke in favor of bringing rail service to Kennebunk.

Dolce said the Kennebunks attract tens of thousands of day trippers a year, with the numbers going up each year.

“We have (Christmas) Prelude that runs 11 days and brings in tens of thousands from out of town. We have the leaf-peeping season, and we have our beaches and motels that all attract people here,” Dolce said.

Staz said her committee began looking at rail service back in 2006 when it was formed to try to reduce Kennebunk’s carbon footprint.

“One of the things we looked at was public transportation. That may or may not be a dirty word to some of you, but we have very little of it in Kennebunk. And a lot of people would like to rely more on public transportation,” Staz said.

She said the committee started to look a seasonal train stop for commuters who find it difficult to commute via car in the summer months due to traffic.

“You are forgetting a whole segment of the population here who work in northern Massachusetts and live in Southern Maine and who would like to do that trip in less than two or three hours in the summertime when all of the tourists are coming here. I think that’s why you had a public vote overwhelmingly in favor of this,” Staz said. “This is going to be a helpful, positive thing for global climate change.”

The new committee is tasked with bringing projected construction and operating costs for a seasonal station to the board prior to budget season, which is set to start at the end of January, according to Town Manager Mike Pardue.

