NH man charged with murder of toddler

A man is being held without bail on second-degree murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old New Hampshire boy.

An autopsy shows that Jacob Pelletier, of Manchester, died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen on Monday. He was found unconscious in his family’s apartment and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Thirty-two-year-old Mark Heath, who lives in the same apartment as Pelletier, was arrested. One second-degree murder charge alleges that he acted knowingly; the other alleges that he acted recklessly.

Heath waived his right to an arraignment Thursday, and his case was assigned to the public defender’s office.

