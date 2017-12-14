Puppy hitches a ride to new home in Maine with Bangor cops

Bangor Police Department | BDN Bangor Police Department | BDN

Bangor police are helping a Waldoboro woman unite with the 14-week-old rescue puppy she adopted in Virginia.

Officers Daniel Place and Jordan Perry have been on their way to Arlington, Va., since Sunday, transporting wreaths as part of the department’s annual participation in Wreaths Across America.

Their journey — documented by Lt. Tim Cotton on the police department’s Facebook Page — caught the attention of a Waldoboro woman, who recently adopted Tessa, a rescue dog there, but had no way of picking her up herself, Cotton said.

“Can you two bring a puppy back from Virginia after your visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday?” she asked Cotton, according to department’s Facebook post. Cotton identified the woman only as “Chris.”

“Christmas miracles are a specialty of the Bangor Police Department’s marginally famous Facebook page,” Cotton wrote, and relayed the request Wednesday to Perry and Place.

“It’s her Christmas present,” he told them. The officers, driving somewhere in New Jersey at the time, enthusiastically accepted.

“So begins our Christmas Miracle puppy delivery business,” Cotton said. “You might want to stay tuned for this.”

