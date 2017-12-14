Renewable energy vs. restoring a river: Locals debate proposal for dams

Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star | BDN Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star | BDN

Officials from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission held two public scoping meetings Monday to hear input from residents and other stakeholders on issues they want the commission to consider in its environmental assessment of the three dams that make up what is now called the Lower Mousam Project.

FERC is currently reviewing the pre-application document submitted by America First Hydro, LLC for licensing the Lower Mousam Project. The project consists of the Dane Perkins, Twine Mill, and Kesslen dams, currently owned and run by the Kennebunk Light and Power District.

There were roughly 50 people in attendance at both meetings held Monday — a mix of river abutters, residents, and representatives from a handful of special interest groups with a stake in the fate of the dams and future of the Mousam River.

FERC officials working on the Lower Mousam Project include project engineer Mike Watts, who facilitated the meetings along with New England Branch Chief Nick Tackett and FERC Fisheries Biologist Steve Kartalia.

Watts said FERC staff is working on preparing an environmental assessment, which will be used by the Commission to determine whether, and under what conditions, to issue a license for the project to the applicant, America First Hydro, LLC. The scoping meetings held Monday were the first step in the two to three year pre-application process.

Ian Clark, managing partner of Dichotomy Capital, doing business as America First Hydro, LLC said his company wants the re-licensing process to be fact-based, and non-emotional, two things that have been lacking so far in the issue of the Mousam River dams, according to many who spoke at the Monday afternoon meeting.

Passions have run high in town since early 2015 when KLPD commissioned a study from Wright Pierce Engineering offering options for relicensing, all with anticipated price tags that were too steep for the power district to pass along to ratepayers. The aging state of the dams combined with the low rates of power production made relicensing not viable. KLPD filed its intent to surrender the licenses to generate hydropower at the three sites when they expire in 2022.

Clark said unlike the power district, his company has expertise in redevelopment of hydropower plants.

“We are hydropower plant strategists, we work in existing plants on a daily basis. We understand this project and we have resources to call upon so that we won’t have to rely on the town or KLPD,” Clark said.

Clark said Dichotomy Capital is an investment firm that invests in energy projects, with a special interest in hydro electric projects.

“We saw an opportunity to offer redevelopment and offer a way out for KLPD so they wouldn’t have to spend exorbitant amounts of money doing studies,” Clark said. “We saw that the Kennebunk hydro facilities have widespread support in the community, and we saw an opportunity to come in here and help folks in the town out, and relicense a couple of projects that need a little help and need a push in the right direction.”

Clark said that in the pre-application process his team is working to learn what needs to happen to balance issues like fish passage, water quality, aesthetics, and recreation.

A handful of river abutters spoke during the afternoon session, speaking of the beauty of the river and the historical value to the town.

Others, however, spoke in favor of decommissioning the dams for both environmental and economic reasons, citing the relicensing as a “once in a lifetime opportunity to restore the river to its natural state.”

Bill Harmon, a Kennebunk resident who owns property on the river above the Twine Mill, said he bought the property 22 years ago because of the dams.

“I love the fact that they generate green power,” Harmon said. “I want you to be aware of the beauty of the river as it is now.”

River abutter Beverly Freudenreich said the people of Kennebunk get involved in many issues and vote to make investments in the town. She said town voters clearly voted to keep the dams.

“They voted to say we’d like to keep the hydro. They like the green energy,” Freudenreich said.

On the other side of the issue, resident Rachel Phipps took umbrage with the referendum questions on the November 2016 ballot.

“First I want to take the vote issue head on. I got involved in this issue after the vote because I was so angry with the questions, and the way they were presented on the ballot. I thought it was incredibly manipulative, it was a strategic move by a group that has advocated around one particular issue. The vote had zero fiscal note, it had absolutely no figures on it. None. And no alternatives,” Phipps said.

Phipps said that while Clark noted community-wide support for keeping the dams, there are plenty of residents who feel differently.

“There are lots and lots of us that live in this town than support decommissioning and removing the dams and restoring the river to its natural state. I do not support our town in any way funding any type of relicensing, because I’ve looked at the numbers and I don’t see any way that would be fiscally responsible for the town,” Phipps said.

Kennebunk resident Curtis Mildner said he’s lived in Kennebunk for 42 years and has fished the Mousam for many years, “both above and below the impoundments, and I’m a proponent of environmentally friendly power.”

“But it’s clear that in this case, the economics are very marginal,” Mildner said. “If the dams are modernized, the capital costs eat up any gains. There’s really no way to sugar coat this, operating hydropower on the Mousam is a loser. It is barely effective as it is and with the improvements necessary it makes it even more suspect.”

Mildner said “there has been a great deal of hysteria” among residents who live along the river.

“This hysteria seems to be based on fear, but not facts. There are two major concerns, one is the loss of property value. There’s data from other communities who have removed dams that show this is not the case,” he said.

Phipps commented that property values of river abutters should not be the responsibility of ratepayers who don’t live on the river anyway.

Mildner said the other concern is the appearance of the river, with many coining the term the “Mudsam.”

Mildner said that when the impoundments are drawn down, 100 years of sediment are present, but if the dams are removed the spring flow of the river will, over time, scour the river banks and bottom.

He urged FERC to be thorough in their process and conduct fact-based studies that don’t short circuit the process with emotions.

Several representatives from special interest groups across the state told the FERC team what they want to see for studies and what their concerns are for fish species, fish passage and other environmental impacts.

Jeffrey Reardon of Trout Unlimited commented about the unique nature of the Mousam River noting that they believe there are still brook trout present in ponds upstream of the Kesslen Dam.

“It’s somewhat amazing really,” Reardon said. “A lot of southern Maine has lost it’s brook trout. The Mousam River has not.”

He said a lot of species of fish are present in the Mousam River, including shad and Atlantic sturgeon. He asked that FERC officials consider studies done on the fish species when determining the fate of the dams.

John Burrows, representing the Mousam and Kennebunk Rivers Alliance (MKRA), said their big concerns are fisheries and wildlife, water quality and public access and recreation on the Mousam and Kennebunk Rivers.

He said that while the MKRA supports dam removal, those concerns are shared by many who want to keep the dams in place. He asked that FERC require more studies to assess the impact on the ecosystems of the river.

“There’s great value in doing some studies in assessing what happens to the ecosystems when there are changes to the river, be it dam removal or adding fishways and that sort of thing,” Burrows said.

Burrows said the MKRA would like FERC to look at the whole watershed from the Mousam River to the ocean.

“Restoring the nine miles of the river to run-of-river is a huge deal,” he said.

Burrows asked who will be responsible for studies if the applicant America First Hydro has no financial stake in the project at this point in the process.

“They don’t want to be responsible for decommissioning, and rightly so. How do you go about looking at dam removal and decommission without actually requiring the applicant or someone else to do studies focused on dam removal and those changes?” he asked.

Tackett said this is an unusual project, but normally the applicant would be responsible for studies. Burrows said the studies that already exist have been focused on the economics but not the environmental impacts of dam removal.

Watts said FERC is considered a stakeholder in the project, and to the extent that they need information, they can submit requests for studies from the applicant, America First Hydro. Watts said they want to look at all existing studies before requiring new ones.

Next steps

America First Hydro will be required to file a proposed study plan by Feb. 21, 2018 based on FERC requirements that come out of Monday’s meetings.

Clark said they will look at either partial or full relicensing of one, two or all three dams.

“We think the Lower Mousam Project has tremendous potential in some way. We are trying to think about things 10, 20 or even 30 years from now. Do the folks in this town want this project? Do the folks in this town think it adds value? We think it does and we think we can add value on top of it,” Clark said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.