UMaine’s Mack named AP first team All-American

University of Maine sophomore running back Josh Mack has been named a first team Associated Press Football Championship Subdivision All-American.

Mack, a finalist for the STATS Walter Payton Award that goes to the FCS Offensive Player of the Year, is the 46th Black Bear to earn All-American honors since 1947 but one of just a handful of first team choices.

Mack, who is planning to transfer to a Football Bowl Subdivision program, was the leading rusher during the FCS regular season with 1,335 yards on 243 carries. His 133.5 yards per game average also led the country and his 161.5 all-purpose yards were third most.

His 1,335 yards were the fourth most in the history of the UMaine football program.

He averaged 5.49 yards per carry and rushed for nine touchdowns. He was UMaine’s second-leading receiver with 30 catches for 209 yards and he also returned two kickoffs for an average of 35.5 yards per return.

He rushed for at least 100 yards in seven of UMaine’s 10 games and he had a 255-yard showing against Bryant University (R.I.) and a 248-yard performance against the University of Rhode Island.

He ran for 144 yards on 24 carries against defending national champ James Madison, the current No. 1 team in the country. JMU is in the national semifinals.

Mack, a 6-1, 205-pound native of Rochester, N.Y., was one of four players from the Colonial Athletic Association to earn first team All-American honors along with senior offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, senior defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah and senior defensive back Jordan Brown, all from CAA champion and current No. 1 James Madison University.

The CAA placed three more players on the second team: Stony Brook senior offensive lineman Timon Parris, New Hampshire junior wide receiver Neil O’Connor and JMU defensive back Rashad Robinson.

In addition to being named a Walter Payton Award finalist and a first team All-American, Mack was also a first team All-CAA selection and an All-New England and All-ECAC choice.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.