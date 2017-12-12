Pingree calls for probe of harassment claims against Trump

Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree has joined a group of 59 House members calling for an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump.

In a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Pingree and the others said the claims against Trump need to be explored, especially as other professionals and politicians across the country are being targeted in a wave of complaints.

“In the time of ‘Me Too,’ women across the country are coming forward with their own harrowing stories of sexual harassment and assault,” reads the letter to the committee. “Members of Congress have also come under scrutiny and investigation, with some resigning, for improper sexual conduct. We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr. Trump.”

Pingree appeared during a news conference on the matter Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Earlier in the day, Pingree tweeted that Trump’s denials of the allegations “makes an even stronger case for investigating allegations of sexual harassment against him.”

Pingree and the others say at least 17 women have made allegations against the president, including forced kissing, unwanted fondling and other allegedly improper behavior. Three of the accusers held a news conference Monday to detail their claims.

Trump has denied the allegations dating back to his presidential campaign. Monday’s news conference by three of his accusers prompted the president to lash out against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, with a tweet that some interpreted as offensive because it said Gillibrand “would do anything” for campaign contributions. Gillibrand is one of the members of the U.S. Senate who is calling for Trump’s resignation because of the allegations against him.

The authors of the letter requesting the investigation want a reply within 10 days.

