Maine woman to compete on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’

Chelsea Roy, a 29-year-old South Portland woman who works in real estate, will be one of 29 contestants vying for the affection of a single race car driver on the next season of the ABC matchmaker reality show “The Bachelor.”

The television network unveiled its list of contestants this week for the season which starts on New Year’s Day at 8 p.m. On “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” dozens of suitors try to convince the show’s central star to ostensibly fall in love with them over the course of several dates, with the field whittled down over time and the winner receiving a marriage proposal in the finale.

Another Mainer — Madawaska native Ashley Hebert — famously finished as the second runner-up on the 15th season of “The Bachelor” in 2011 and later that same year starred as the star of the seventh season of “The Bachelorette.” Hebert’s relationship with winning suitor J.P. Rosenbaum is one of the relatively few cases in which one of the shows’ final pairings actually resulted in a lasting marriage.

Shape magazine once reported that more than 80 percent of the couples coming off “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” ultimately split up.

The object of the women’s attention on this next season of “The Bachelorette” will be Arie Luyendyk Jr., a race car driver and son of a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

In a profile posted online by ABC, Roy said she has simple tattoos on the palms of her hands, she has a sweet tooth, she wants to travel to France and played soccer and field hockey as a child. As for her preferences when dating? She said she doesn’t like dead silence or “over-the-top” public displays of affection.

“Let me breathe,” was Roy’s message to guys who are too kissy on dates.

Here’s Roy talking about herself and her work as an executive assistant in real estate:

Chelsea Roy joins a long list of Mainers who have gotten their 15 minutes — at least — of fame on reality television. Several Mainers have appeared as contestants on CBS’ “Survivor,” for instance, with former Gorham teacher Bob Crowley famously winning the grand prize in 2008. Others with Maine ties have appeared on reality TV shows such as “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Shark Tank,” and more. A number of other reality TV shows have done episodes in Maine — “American Pickers” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” for instance — and yet others have taken place entirely in the state, like “North Woods Law” and “Downeast Dickering.”

