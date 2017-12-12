Coastal Maine animal shelter names new director

Courtesy of Coastal Humane Society | BDN Courtesy of Coastal Humane Society | BDN

Coastal Humane Society and Lincoln County Animal Shelter announced Tuesday that it has named Trendy Stanchfield as its executive director effective Jan. 2.

Stanchfield was chosen after an extensive search including nearly 100 applicants, interim executive director Dorothy Wentworth wrote in a release.

Stanchfield has served as senior director of mission investment and communication at Goodwill Industries of Northern New England for several years. Prior to moving to Maine, she worked for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and in Minneapolis, where she managed fundraising in a multi-state area.

Stanchfield lives in Brunswick with her husband and two sons. She recently adopted Ernie, a 9-year-old tuxedo cat from Coastal Humane’s Range Road facility, according to the release.

“We are delighted to welcome Trendy and we know that she is just the right person to lead Coastal and Lincoln County as we grow and provide even better services to the animals in our communities,” Wentworth wrote.

Coastal Humane Society, founded in 1950, is a nonprofit, charitable agency that provides medical care, temporary shelter and adoption services for animals in Sagadahoc and northern Cumberland counties. It merged with Lincoln County Animal Shelter in 2016. Combined, the organization provides care to more than 3,000 animals per year, on average, including dogs, cats, birds, ferrets and other rodents.

