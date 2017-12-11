UMaine hockey freshman’s nifty goal makes splash on SportsCenter

UMaine | Twitter | BDN UMaine | Twitter | BDN

Eduards Tralmaks is among the newcomers helping the University of Maine men’s hockey team get things turned around this season.

On Friday night, the freshman from Riga, Latvia, helped garner some national attention for himself and the program.

Tralmaks pulled off a highlight-reel goal during Friday night’s non-league game at Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn. Tralmaks quickly controlled the puck off a center-ice faceoff and skated down the middle of the ice.

https://twitter.com/MaineIceHockey/status/939345920470208512

The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound winger quickly encountered a Bobcats defenseman and pulled the puck to his left. Tralmaks then quickly moved the puck back the other way and slipped it through the defender’s legs.

Then, while stumbling to the ice, he flipped a backhand shot over the goaltender’s glove and into the upper corner of the goal.

The unassisted tally at the 10:40 mark of the third period ignited a 4-0 scoring burst that carried UMaine to a 7-4 victory that helped the Black Bears earn a series sweep.

The goal headlined the Friday night edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Coach Red Gendron’s UMaine team heads into a two-week hiatus with an 8-7-1 overall record and a 4-4-1 mark that has the Black Bears tied for seventh place in Hockey East.

Tralmaks, 20, also scored another goal six minutes later on Friday, boosting his season totals to seven goals and five assists in his first 15 college games.

Tralmaks came to UMaine from the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, where he registered 11 goals and 16 assists in 46 games last season.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.