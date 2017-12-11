Town, hospital in talks about potential property swap

Rich Beauchesne | The York Weekly | BDN Rich Beauchesne | The York Weekly | BDN

York Hospital is in talks with the town about acquiring the end of Williams Avenue near its helipad as part of the hospital campus.

At a recent Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Town Planner Dylan Smith said the discussions are centering on whether selectmen would support a ballot measure on the issue. Hospital administrators have said they would consider releasing some or all of 257 York St. as part of the negotiations.

257 York St. is a long, skinny parcel located directly west of the fire station and next door to a house that currently serves as professional offices. The town could use the land for at least seven parking spaces in the heart of York Village.

Town Manager Steve Burns said under the hospital overlay district, the hospital is allowed only so much impervious surface. If it took ownership of the end of Williams Avenue, “that could be a problem.”

Talks are ongoing, Smith said.

Still, said Selectman Robert Palmer, “It would be a wonderful thing for the village if it could be done.”

