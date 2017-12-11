State
Fuel truck driver killed in crash with tractor trailer near Canadian border

By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
    The driver of a Dead River Fuel truck was killed Monday morning near the Canadian border when a tractor trailer jackknifed and crossed into the opposite lane. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.
    A Carthage man was killed Monday morning when his fuel truck collided with a tractor trailer in Chain of Ponds Township.

A man driving a Dead River Company fuel truck was killed Monday morning after his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on a snowy road in Chain of Ponds Township, police said.

Gregory Hutchinson, 51, of Carthage, was killed instantly when Jeffrey Lang, 70, of Rumford, lost control of his empty tractor trailer while traveling southbound around 9:30 a.m. Monday on a curve on Route 27, according to Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Department Lt. David Rackliffe.

Lang’s trailer slid and jackknifed into the northbound lane. Lang was not injured and walked away from the scene, Rackliffe said.

Chain of Ponds Township is northwest of Bigelow Preserve, less than 10 miles from the Canadian border. The portion of the road where the crash occurred was still shut down at 5 p.m. Monday evening, Rackliffe said.

The fuel truck was carrying 2,000 gallons of oil and 800 gallons of kerosene. Both spilled from the tank in the accident, but there was no fire. The tractor trailer is owned by Nicols Brothers Inc., of Mexico, Maine.

Department of Environmental Protection officials are on the scene investigating the spill, Rackliffe said.

The Eustis Fire Department and Rangeley Fire and Rescue, along with officers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Customs and Border Patrol agents responded to the scene.

