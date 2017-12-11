Brewer charity gets $500 in plea deal over sit-in at Collins’ Bangor office

Gabor Degre | BDN | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN | BDN

The five protesters arrested last week in a sit-in at U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ Bangor office will each donate $100 to a Brewer-based organization in a deal that will see their trespassing charges dropped.

The protesters will donate to Food AND Medicine, a non-profit that organizes working-class and low-income people to lobby municipal, state and national lawmakers. Recently, the group has been working to increase bus service in the Bangor area.

Penobscot County District Attorney R. Christopher Almy, a Democrat, on Friday announced he would not prosecute the protesters and that, in exchange, they each would make a donation to a local charity that benefits poor people. Almy said the mission of Food AND Medicine satisfies the terms of the deal.

Sarah Bigney, 33, of Hallowell; Nicholas Paquet, 39, of Benton; Tina Davidson, 47, of Portland; James Betts, 66, of Winthrop; and Erin Oberon, 37, of Old Town, were charged with criminal trespass on Dec. 4.

Jack McKay, director of Food AND Medicine, called the $500 donation “significant.”

The organization’s annual budget, including its Thanksgiving Solidarity Harvest — which distributes more than 1,000 holiday meals to families around the state — totals $255,000, he said.

The protesters on Monday reiterated their objections to Republican Collins’ support for the Senate’s tax package. All of them said the legislation would hurt the poor in Maine and benefit the nation’s wealthiest people.

Bigney, of Maine AFL-CIO, organized the Bangor protest with Mainers for Accountable Leadership, which began outside the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building.

In a separate protest Thursday, nine religious leaders were arrested after refusing to leave Collins’ Portland office in a similar protest and also were charged with criminal trespass.

Cumberland County District Attorney Stephanie Anderson, a Republican, has not said whether she will offer the Portland protesters some sort of deal.

