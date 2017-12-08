No talking trash, but Suh wants to make Brady mad

DAVIE, Fla. — Ndamukong Suh says he doesn’t know Tom Brady and doesn’t anticipate they’ll chat when the Miami Dolphins play New England on Monday night.

They play each other twice a season, with Suh always trying to sack Brady. What does the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle say when he’s lying on top of the 12-time Pro Bowl quarterback?

“I’m not much of a talker,” Suh said with a laugh Thursday. “I usually don’t like going to the ground. I like inflicting pain and then going about my business and getting ready for the next play. I usually try to not stay on the ground and hop up quick.”

Suh had a reputation early in his career for dirty play. While he hasn’t heard such criticism lately and doesn’t talk trash, he said he does want to get under Brady’s skin.

“I’d love to make him mad and have him yelling at his offensive linemen for not blocking me — his coach and everybody on the sideline,” Suh said. “That’s my job.”

That might not be enough. The Dolphins hit Brady eight times when the teams met Nov. 26. Miami scored on a botched snap, and Brady threw a rare interception.

He also threw four touchdown passes, however, and New England won 35-17. The Patriots have beaten Miami three times in a row by a combined score of 101-55.

So it’s really Brady who could be talking trash. But according to Suh, Brady lets his play do the talking.

“I don’t know him at all,” Suh said. “He hasn’t really said much at all to me. I’d love to sit down with him.”

In the meantime, the rest of the Dolphins are preparing for their rematch with high-scoring New England and there doesn’t seem to be any indication the Dolphins can score enough to keep up with the Patriots.

Head coach Adam Gase explained why defending New England is so difficult.

“It’s always difficult because (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) will do a good job of using the guys that he has and putting them in different positions and really forcing your defense to try to figure out where everybody is,” he said.

Gase said McDaniels moves players to areas they haven’t been previously.

“You don’t necessarily see that exact formation and he makes you put stress on your defense that way where it’s just a constant adjustment on the sideline. A lot of times … he won’t go back to it. So, you see it one time and then you’ll never see it again.”

Gase said the same problem exists when trying to score on New England. He said they force you to get the ball out quickly.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of making sure that we handle that up front,” he said. “They make it difficult because those guys, they do a good job game-planning. They find your weakness and they try to maximize using the information they have.”

The challenge for Miami in this game against New England and head coach Bill Belichick will be both coaching and playing/executing. And it’s tough to say which one is the biggest factor.

NOTES: Miami has struggled under the bright lights this season, losing all three prime-time matchups and getting outscored 112-45. … Brady has 11 touchdown passes and one interception in his last four games versus Miami. … Dolphins WR Kenny Stills has 278 yards and two TDs in his last two home games.