Dartmouth defense to test UMaine’s 3-point shooters

MAINE vs. DARTMOUTH COLLEGE

Time, site: Saturday, noon, Leede Arena, Hanover, N.H.

Records: UMaine 5-4, Dartmouth 6-1

Series, last meeting: UMaine 12-4, UMaine 60-55 on Dec.10, 2016

Key players: Maine — 6-1 F Blanca Millan (18.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2.1 assists), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (13.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (11.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.4 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (5.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.6 apg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (3.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.8 ppg, 2. 8 apg), 6-2 F Kirsten Johnson (4.0 rpg, 1.8 apg); Dartmouth — 5-2 G Cy Lippold (15 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 spg), 6-0 G Kate Letkewicz (12.7 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.7 apg), 6-3 F Isalys Quinone (11 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.6 apg), 6-0 F Andi Norman (5 ppg, 3 rpg), 6-2 C Olivia Smith (6.3 ppg, 6 rpg), 5-11 G/F Paula Lenart (3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won the last five meetings. One of the intriguing match-ups will be UMaine’s 3-point shooting against Dartmouth’s 3-point defense. UMaine is averaging 9.3 3-pointers made per game while Dartmouth is allowing opponents to convert on just 22.6 percent of their 3-point attempts which is 12th best in the country. UMaine is at 34.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Norman had 26 points, including a 7-for-13 showing from 3-point territory, in the five-point loss to UMaine last year. UMaine’s Rossignol from Van Buren and Dartmouth’s Smith from Yarmouth and Portland’s Catherine McAuley High School were Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl first-team selections in 2014 after being second- teamers the previous year. Rossignol was a four-time selection while Smith was a three-time choice.