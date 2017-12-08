Teen fights off man who tried to grab her at bus stop, report says

A teen fought off a man at a Parsonsfield bus stop after he allegedly grabbed her and tried to bring her behind a building, according to a local TV station.

State police are searching for the man, who is between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, police said.

It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. near the Stanley Building in Kezar Falls Village, according to police and a report from TV station WSCH.

The 13-year-old girl ran home after she freed herself from her assailant, according to WCSH. Her parents reported the incident to her school the next day, the report said.

Police are seeking information on anyone matching that description seen in the Kezar Village area to contact them at 207-657-3030.

