Windy weather causes overnight outages, including Portland Head Light

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Overnight high winds knocked out power to more than 3,600 power customers, including one of Maine’s most iconic lighthouses, according to reports.

Gusts rolled in from the east ahead of a cold front, escalating in strength throughout the night to average speeds of 35 to 45 miles per hour across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou and Gray. Winds peaked in the 50 mph in Portland and Augusta, and reached an overall high of 61 mph in Lubec around 4 a.m., forecasters said.

Central Maine Power customers in York, Kennebec, Waldo and Lincoln counties were hit the hardest, as wind felled poles and power lines. Just over 1,900 Central Maine customers were still without power Wednesday morning.

That included the Portland Head Light, the iconic coastal beacon at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, according to Portland-based CBS affiliate WGME.

The station tweeted around 7:30 a.m. that local police had notified the U.S. Coast Guard about the outage.

At 8:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said it was on its way to check on the outage, said Petty Officer Jeff Potter, who was unaware if the lighthouse’s backup generator failed to restore power.

No boating accidents were reported while the lighthouse was dark, he said.

By 4 a.m., the winds traveled toward eastern Maine, leaving 1,666 Emera Maine customers in the dark. Hancock County was hit the hardest, where 1,130 were without power.

Wind advisories were posted Tuesday night ahead of the storm, which also brought rain. By Wednesday morning, only Washington County still had a wind advisory.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.