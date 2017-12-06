Teen dies in Windham crash

WINDHAM, Maine — A 15-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Windham Tuesday night.
Windham police said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on River Road, near Laskey Road. Police said 15-year-old Tyonna Adams of Westbrook died at the scene.
Three other passengers, along with the 18-year-old driver from Raymond, were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, and they are reportedly in stable condition.
Police said the vehicle rolled over and hit a tree. At least one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Windham police Capt. William Andrew said speed may have been a factor in the crash.
Two of the other passengers are from Westbrook, and the third is from Windham.
