Secret Santas pay off $10,000 in layaway orders at South Portland Toys R Us

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of families in southern Maine are getting an early Christmas present from a couple of generous secret Santas.

A husband and wife stopped into the South Portland Toys R Us and paid off $10,000 in layaway orders.

Among the carts, crowds and search for that perfect gift, some very nice news is spreading.

“A nice couple, local, [who] want to be anonymous, came in and wanted to pay off $10,000 in people’s layaways,” store manager Jay Roes said.

Roes said that’s enough to pay off the balance on about a hundred layaway accounts, paying for presents families found hard to afford.

“It’s a good feeling for my staff to be able to do that for people, and it’s amazing that someone is that generous to take care of people that obviously might need a little help,” Roes said.

Roes said customers who’ve been in so far to discover this purchase payoff are seeing their Christmas spirit soar.

He said it’s the biggest layaway payoff he’s ever seen.

“My cashier was able to let her know that she didn’t have a balance due and she could pick up her stuff. It took her a minute to understand what happened and she cried at the front of my store,” Roes said.

Managers at Toys R Us said the layaway balance is still around $25,000.

The secret Santa couple said they now want to match donations other people make toward the layaway accounts of strangers at Toys R Us.

