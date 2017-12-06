Mount View High School student killed in car crash on way to school

A 16-year-old Mount View High School student was killed in a car crash on his way to school Wednesday morning, a school official said.

Junior Riley Boulay died driving along Route 220 in Montville, said Jean Skorapa, assistant superintendent at RSU 3. A passer-by reported the crash at 8:01 a.m., according to dispatchers.

“He was well known and well loved,” Skorapa said. “Our kids are supporting one another, and our staff is supporting our kids. It’s tough any time you lose a classmate.”

Details of the crash were not immediately available. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still at the crash scene investigating, and expect to release more details later today, dispatchers said.

A school resource officer with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office notified the high school of Boulay’s death, Skorapa said.

Students learned about the crash from their teachers, and they were dismissed from classes to gather in small homeroom groups to process the news, she said.

The school’s crisis response team — composed of counselors, administrators and nurses — has been made available to students and staff, she added.

Mount View High School, a few miles north of Montville in Thorndike, is still in session, and will remain open until 7 p.m. if “people want to stop by and chat, or [need] a soft place to land,” Skorapa said.

