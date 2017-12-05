Husson football players earn ECAC accolades

Four Husson University football players, led by senior halfback John Smith and freshman offensive lineman Jacob Cameron, were named Wednesday to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III Football Team.

Smith and Cameron were named to the first team, while senior defensive back Jean Gabriel and junior defensive back Quan Soyini were named to the second team after leading the Eagles to a 10-2 record and their first-ever victory in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Smith led NCAA Division III this fall with 2,242 rushing yards and tied for the national lead with 31 rushing touchdowns, and was named to the All-ECAC team for the third year.

Cameron anchored Husson’s offensive line as the Eagles led the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference with 3,036 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground while the Eagles also exceeded 1,500 passing yards for the third straight season. Cameron became the first freshman offensive lineman to earn ECAC first-team status in program history.

Soyini was among the national leaders with a school-record nine interceptions this fall, and recently became the first player to earn All-ECFC first-team honors on both offense (as a kick returner) and defense.

Gabriel led all of NCAA Division III with seven punt blocks this fall while also recording career highs in tackles (53), sacks (3), tackles for loss (6.5), forced fumbles (3), interceptions (4) and pass breakups (8).

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.