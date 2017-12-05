Berthiaume, Gifford, Beaudoin among 5 to join Orono athletic hall of fame

ORONO, Maine — The late Larry Berthiaume, a longtime former boys varsity soccer coach at Orono High School, is one of the five newest members of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame who will be honored Saturday evening.

Joining Berthiaume, who died in 2010 after a brief bout with cancer, in the 2017 induction class are former Orono athletic standouts Michelle Gifford Burke, Jamie Beaudoin, Marshall King and Jenn Freese.

The class will be inducted during a ceremony at halftime of Orono’s season-opening boys varsity basketball game against Ellsworth at the Orono High School gymnasium. Game time is 7 p.m.

Berthiaume taught middle school and high school industrial technology in Orono from 1981 to 2010 and coached middle-school baseball and ice hockey and boys soccer at the high school.

He amassed a 144-124-22 record as soccer coach, including 12 postseason appearances and four trips to the Eastern Maine championship match thanks to a technical style of play coached by Berthiaume that emphasized ball possession on the ground and precise spacing.

Berthiaume also was a noted soccer official, serving as the Eastern Maine officials’ training instructor for several years.

He coached ice hockey from 1988 to 1992, with five postseason appearances including a trip to the 1990 regional final.

Burke earned All-Maine honors in soccer, basketball and softball while playing for the Red Riots from 1982 to 1986.

A Penobscot Valley Conference first-team soccer all-star in 1984 and 1985, she was selected to the All-Region and All-Maine teams as a senior after earning team MVP honors as a sophomore. Burke also was a two-time PVC all-star and two-time team MVP in basketball and was named to the Class B all-state team as a senior.

She batted .472 as a freshman softball player to earn team offensive player of the year honors, and as a sophomore she was named PVC player of the year. She went on to earn All-PVC first-team honors as both a junior and a senior before attending Central Connecticut State University on a full scholarship.

Beaudoin was a three-year starter on soccer and basketball from 1988 to 1992 and captained both teams as a senior.

He led the Red Riots’ soccer team in scoring as a junior and senior and remains among the school’s career scoring leaders. Beaudoin twice was selected to the All-PVC team and also was named to the All-Region and All-State teams after his senior season.

Beaudoin was a two-time Bangor Daily News All-Maine honorable mention selection in basketball as well as a Portland Press Herald All-State second-team choice and a two-time PVC all-star.

Beaudoin played basketball and soccer for the University of Maine at Farmington and has been inducted into both the UMF Hall of Fame and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. He went on to coach men’s soccer at UMF and has coached the university’s women’s basketball team since 2000. He became UMF’s associate athletic director in 2010.

King competed in outdoor track and football at Orono from 1966 to 1970, becoming the state’s top high school hurdler regardless of class during his years under Red Riots’ track coach Cliff McCormick.

King led Orono to four straight state championships and was an eight-time individual state champion in the hurdles. His prowess earned him the the nickname “Crazy Legs” by his teammates, and when during his senior year he was challenged by the best the University of Maine had to offer, he beat them, too.

King competed in the New England Track and Field Championships as a senior and placed second in the hurdles, which at the time was the highest finish a Maine athlete had achieved in any event at the New Englands.

Freese was a 12-time letterwinner in soccer, basketball and soccer from 1992 to 1996.

She was a two-time all-conference selection in soccer and helped the Red Riots to their Eastern Maine championship appearance in 1995. In basketball, Freese led Orono to the 1996 Class B state championship as a BDN all-tourney selection, and she was a two-time All-PVC honoree. Freese also earned all-conference recognition as an infielder on the Red Riots’ softball team.

She played basketball at Colby College in Waterville, where she concluded her four-year career as the school’s all-time assists leader and received the Pamela Hoyt Sanborn Award for inspirational leadership and sportsmanship.

