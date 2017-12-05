Two young bucks caught on video battling on Calais street

Donna Sabattus spends a lot of time watching nature each year, and said she loves heading into the woods each fall during deer hunting season.

But the Princeton woman didn’t expect to witness the wilderness scene that played out on North Street in Calais a few weeks ago.

Luckily, she took video of the encounter, which included a pair of young male deer slipping and sliding across the pavement as they jousted in the middle of the road.

“I was right on North Street, heading to [my appointment], and I saw about three doe run across the road,” Sabattus said. “Then I happened to see, out of the corner of my eye, two spikehorns off to the right, so that’s when I started to take the video of them. I didn’t see them at first.”

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdonna.candelmo.1%2Fvideos%2F920045834811290%2F&show_text=0&width=267″ width=”267″ height=”476″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Sabattus said there were at least six female deer on the fringe of the fight, including one that shows up on video, running across the street as the battle is waged.

“I was just amazed. I never thought I would see anything like that,” Sabattus said. “I go hunting every year and I’ve never seen anything like that, so to see that right on North Street in Calais when you don’t even see that in the woods hardly ever, that’s just crazy.”

The young bucks slip and slide across the road, as each had trouble getting much grip on the pavement. And after awhile, Sabattus decided to see if she could cut the fight short in order to keep the road safe.

“I honked my horn to get them out of the road because they moved to the other side of the road and there was a corner there,” she said. “If someone came around [the corner] they wouldn’t have seen them in time to stop.”

After Sabattus honks her horn, the bucks part ways and scamper off. She said she doesn’t expect a repeat performance any time soon.

“I’ve been back through, but I think that’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll see that again.”