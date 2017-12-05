Protesters arrested for sit-in at Collins’ office released on bail

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

The five protesters arrested Monday for staging a sit-in in Sen. Susan Collins’ Bangor office were released that night on bail and are due in court Jan. 12.

The group was released on recognizance bail, meaning they paid no money but agreed to appear in court and abide by conditions of release that stipulate they commit no crimes, according to the Penobscot County Jail.

Penobscot County District Attorney R. Christopher Almy declined Tuesday to say whether the five would be prosecuted. His office has not prosecuted protesters in the past.

“I am unable to make any decisions on this situation right now,” he said. “We have no set policy. Each circumstance gets its own evaluation.”

Annie Clark, communications director for Collins, said the Republican senator was in a hearing Tuesday morning and could not yet say whether she believes the charges should be dropped.

She said Collins is “not party to that decision” because it’s in the hands of law enforcement.

Nothing in their conditions of release forbids the five protesters from returning to the federal building or Collins’ office.

Sarah Bigney of Maine AFL-CIO, which organized the protest with Mainers for Accountable Leadership, said Tuesday morning that her group has not planned any more demonstrations.

Bigney, 33, of Hallowell was arrested alongside Nicholas Paquet, 39, of Benton; Tina Davidson, 47, of Portland; James Betts, 66, of Winthrop; and Erin Oberon, 37, of Old Town.

The group — along with a sixth person who left before police arrived — gathered Monday afternoon inside Collins’ offices at the Margaret Chase Federal Building at 202 Harlow St. to protest her vote to support the Republican tax bill. Collin was in Washington at the time and did not communicate with protesters.

Bangor police arrived around 7 p.m., after they were called by the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the federal building, Clark said. Police informed protesters they were trespassing, and ordered them to leave.

When the protesters refused, they were arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

At 11:07 p.m., Bigney tweeted the group had been released.

BDN writers Alex Acquisto and Judy Harrison contributed to this report.

