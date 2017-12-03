Elderly woman found dead near southern Maine golf course

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The body of an elderly woman was discovered by Webhannet Golf Club grounds crews early Thursday morning on the golf course just off Sea Road.

Kennebunk police responded to the call at 8:30 a.m.

Police believe the 87-year-old woman suffered a medical event, and no foul play is suspected, according to Lt. Eric O’Brien.

O’Brien said they are not releasing the woman’s name at this time pending notification of relatives.

Grounds crews found the body in a brushy gully fairly close to Sea Road while they were doing maintenance on the course.

O’Brien said the woman lived within walking distance of where her body was found across from Sea Garden Circle near the intersection of Route 9 and Sea Road.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.