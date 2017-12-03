Police Beat
December 04, 2017
Police Beat

Maine deputy rolls over his cruiser while responding to domestic assault call

By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:
York County Sheriff's Office | BDN
York County Sheriff's Office | BDN
Deputy Tom Searway crashed his patrol car on Quarry Road in Limerick late Saturday afternoon while responding to a domestic assault call, the York County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputy Tom Searway rolled over his patrol car around 4:30 p.m. on Quarry Road in Limerick while responding to a reported active domestic assault, York County Sheriff William King said in an email late Saturday night.

Searway was not injured in the crash, King said.

The sheriff said the Maine State Police are investigating the crash.

Comments

