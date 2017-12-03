Maine deputy rolls over his cruiser while responding to domestic assault call

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

A York County deputy crash his patrol car late Saturday afternoon when he was responding to a domestic assault call, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Tom Searway rolled over his patrol car around 4:30 p.m. on Quarry Road in Limerick while responding to a reported active domestic assault, York County Sheriff William King said in an email late Saturday night.

Searway was not injured in the crash, King said.

The sheriff said the Maine State Police are investigating the crash.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.