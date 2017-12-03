Maine man arrested after 10-hour standoff with state police

A Carthage man was arrested Saturday night after a 10-hour standoff with Maine State Police.

Vance Billing, 41, was charged with aggravated criminal trespass and mischief and violating bail conditions, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Sunday morning.

Billings surrendered to the state police tactical team Saturday night after he holed up in the Horseshoe Pond Road mobile home of another man, who he allegedly assaulted earlier in the day, according to McCausland.

That man had left the mobile home earlier, and he was treated and released from a hospital, McCausland said.

McCausland did not identify the man Billings allegedly assaulted.

McCausland said Billings had been armed with a high-powered pellet gun and a crossbow inside the man’s home, and he had refused to talk police during the day.

The standoff lasted about 10 hours, McCausland said.

Billings was being held at the Franklin County Jail in Farmington.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.