Lewiston police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man died when he was run over on Pleasant Street in Lewiston early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Lewiston police received a call about a man on the ground in the travel lane on Pleasant Street. Before police arrived on the scene, a vehicle struck the man, who was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

A witness told police the vehicle involved was a white SUV, which fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run, in particular the driver of the vehicle, is asked to contact Lewiston police.

