Lewiston-Auburn
December 04, 2017
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Poll Questions | Michael Flynn | Republican Tax Bill | Obamacare
Lewiston-Auburn

Lewiston police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

By CBS 13
Updated:
CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
Lewiston police are searching for the driver who allegedly hit and killed a man on Pleasant Street early Sunday morning.

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man died when he was run over on Pleasant Street in Lewiston early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Lewiston police received a call about a man on the ground in the travel lane on Pleasant Street. Before police arrived on the scene, a vehicle struck the man, who was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

A witness told police the vehicle involved was a white SUV, which fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run, in particular the driver of the vehicle, is asked to contact Lewiston police.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like