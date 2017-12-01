UMaine men’s basketball team at Fordham, women’s team at Ohio State

Men’s Basketball

MAINE at FORDHAM

Time, site: Saturday, 2 p.m.; Rose Hill Gym, Bronx, New York

Records: UMaine 1-6, Fordham 2-4

Series (last meeting): 1-1 (Fordham 70-53 on 12/19/2015)

Key players: Maine — 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (15.0 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.7 rpg), 6-6 G Ilker Er (10.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg), 6-7 F Ilija Stojiljkovic (5.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Fordham — 6-6 G Will Tavares (17.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 6-10 F Prokop Slanina (11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 6-7 G Ivan Raut (9.7 ppg), 6-3 G Joseph Chartouny (8.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.0 spg)

Game notes: UMaine has played better as of late, following its victory over Quinnipiac last weekend with a largely competitive effort Wednesday night at Georgetown. Calixte, a redshirt junior guard, continued his solid play for coach Bob Walsh’s club with 17 points and five rebounds against the Hoyas. This marks the Black Bears’ final road game before a three-game homestand with games against UMaine-Presque Isle, Dartmouth and UMaine-Machias within a six-day span that begins Tuesday. Fordham, from the Atlantic 10 conference is coming off an 82-77 loss at home to East Tennessee State on Wednesday. The Rams and UMaine both have had rebounding difficulty during their non-conference schedules, with Fordham being outrebounded by an average of 40-28 compared to Maine’s 40-35. Third-year Fordham head coach Jeff Neubauer recruited former Messalonskee of Oakland high school star Nick Mayo to Eastern Kentucky but left before coaching him in a game to take his current job. This is the fourth of six “guarantee games” for UMaine, which is being paid $74,000 to play at Fordham.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. OHIO STATE

Time, site: Sunday, 1 p.m., Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Records: UMaine 4-3, OSU 7-2

Series, last meeting: OSU 1-0, OSU 93-64 in 1995

Key players: Maine — 6-1 F Blanca Millan (18 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.3 assists), G Julie Brosseau (12 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.3 spg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (6.3 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.3 rpg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (5.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.6 apg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (3.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg); OSU — 5-8 G Kelsey Mitchell (27.3 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.9 rpg), 5-8 G Linnae Harper (15.6 ppg, 3 spg, 2.2 apg), 6-3 G Stephanie Mavunga (14.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 2.2 blocks), 6-0 G Sierra Calhoun (10.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 5-7 G Asia Doss (9.7 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2.6 rpg), 6-3 F Alexa Hart (5.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 6-2 F Makayla Waterman (4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2 apg)

Game notes: Both teams will be looking to bounce back from tough losses on Thursday night. The Black Bears squandered a 10-point lead in the final 4:44 of a 65-64 overtime setback at Toledo. UMaine went 0-for-5 from the floor and 2-for-6 from the foul line as Toledo used a 12-2 run to force the OT. OSU lost on the road to former University of Maine head coach Joanne Palombo McCallie and her 14th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 69-60. That snapped the Buckeyes’ six-game winning streak. Mitchell is one of the nation’s leading scorers and the Black Bears are going to have to find a way to limit her effectiveness. OSU returned four of its top five scorers off last year’s 28-7 team that advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.