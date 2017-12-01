Son of woman killed in Alton crash dies on same road, one week later

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

The man who died Friday morning after his truck struck a tree on Bennoch Road in Alton is the son of a woman killed in a collision a week ago on the same road, authorities said Friday afternoon.

Alexander Gardner, 35, of LaGrange, was driving at a high speed when his pickup truck slammed into a large tree on a curve on Route 16, also called Bennoch Road, Maine state police said. The wreck was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Friday by a passing motorist. Troopers think the crash occurred sometime during the night and are attempting to retrace Gardner’s movements.

Gardner’s mother, Robin Gardner, 63 of LaGrange, was struck and killed at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24 by an oncoming vehicle driven by her son-in-law’s half-brother. The driver in that crash, 25-year-old Tyler Creighton, is facing manslaughter and other charges. ​

Creighton, of Medford, was returning from a methadone clinic in Bangor and texting when his car crossed the centerline on Bennoch Road and stuck Robin Garner’s car head on, sending it into a ditch, police said.

Robin Garner’s funeral service is scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at New Life Church in Old Town. The church was founded by her daughter, the Rev. Brooke Gardner.

A driver spotted Alexander Gardner’s vehicle in a ditch around 9:30 a.m. — but did not witness the crash — and reported it to police, authorities said.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are trying to determine what caused the car to go off the road, and would not say if they believed speed or distracted driving were factors, police said. Alexander Gardner was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

State Police, Penobscot Sheriff’s deputies, Old Town Police, Alton Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Traffic has been reduced to a single lane near the area of the crash.

Anyone who had contact with Alexander Gardner or saw him or his red Chevrolet pickup during the night is asked to call Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.