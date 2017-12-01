Hancock man charged in 20 burglaries in Hancock, Washington counties

A Hancock man who allegedly sold property stolen from at least 20 burglaries was arrested Thursday following a 30-minute armed standoff with police.

The burglaries occurred in Washington and eastern Hancock counties at houses, camps and vehicles in October and November, said Lt. Corey Bagley of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Richardson, 19, was charged with Class C receiving stolen property, Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and Class E creating a police standoff. A female minor was also charged.

Bagley declined to comment on what specifically led police to charge Richardson.

State police and county sheriffs are still compiling an inventory of stolen property and its value, Bagley said, but a list within Richardson’s case file specified televisions as well as power and taxidermy tools. More than three dozen items have been recovered.

The investigation “is kind of a work in motion because we are suspecting there are going to be more [burglaries]. There are a lot of people who are not at their camps, so we are pretty sure that there are more burglaries that haven’t been reported,” Bagley said Friday.

More arrests are expected.

Richardson was arrested after a standoff that began when investigators went to Richardson’s home with a search warrant on Thursday. He allegedly made threatening movements toward the officers with a gun. Officers talked him into surrendering after about a half-hour, Bagley said.

Police found a shotgun in Richardson’s home that might have been used to threaten the 10 officers who handled the standoff and search, according to court documents.

A 17-year-old female who was at Richardson’s home was issued a summons for Class C receiving stolen property and Class D obstructing government administration for allegedly interfering with the investigation, police said.

Investigators found stolen property during searches there and at two other homes in Surry and Waltham on Thursday, Bagley said.

The teen is due in Hancock County Superior Court on Jan. 5.

Richardson was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail at Hancock County Jail after his first appearance at Hancock County Superior Court on Friday, a court official said. He is due in court again on Jan. 18.

