Lisbon armed robbery suspect on the loose

Lisbon police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday night during which a man allegedly showed a knife and demanded money from two employees of the Big Apple convenience store.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to the store on Lisbon Road for a report that a white man entered the store. He allegedly brandished a serrated, kitchen-style knife, approximately 8 to 12 inches long, and demanded money before leaving the store and fleeing on foot, according to Lisbon police Chief Marc Hagan.

Citing an ongoing investigation, Hagan did not release the amount of money taken during the robbery.

Police arrived within minutes, Hagan said, and began a track with a police dog that ended a short distance away in the area of Davis Street, where the scent was lost.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, a black mask, black pants and dark shoes.

The store closed briefly during the investigation, Hagan said.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen someone matching this description or who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle in the area call them at 353-2500.

