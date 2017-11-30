Portland
Casco Bay Bridge closed due to possible gas leak

Casco Bay Bridge

Police in Portland say they’ve closed the Casco Bay Bridge because of a possible gas leak.

Police put out a notice of the bridge closure at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday. They said no timeline is available for the bridge’s reopening and that major traffic delays will be experienced until the matter is resolved.

The bridge connecting South Portland to Portland opened in the late 1990s. It’s the largest movable bridge in the state.

