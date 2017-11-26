Maine man shot while hunting in Oxford identified

Maine Warden Service on Sunday identified the Paris man who was injured Saturday afternoon in a hunting-related shooting.

James Footman, 32, of Paris was shot about 2 p.m. while he and three others were pursuing deer near the Plains Speedway, Maine Warden Service spokesman Cpl. John MacDonald said Sunday morning.

Game wardens continued to question the suspected shooter, a 21-year-old Oxford man. The two other hunters in his group were Darcie Bolduc, 38, of Oxford and her 12-year old son. MacDonald did not identify the boy due to his age.

Footman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he remained Sunday and was treated for serious injuries to both arms. Information about his condition was not released.

The scene of the shooting was a quarter mile into the woods off the end of Plains Road and was on property open to hunting, according to MacDonald. Plains Road is off Number Six Road, which is located to the east of Oxford Plains Speedway.

The warden service is consulting with the Oxford County district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed, MacDonald said.

The shooter’s identity will not be released unless charges are filed against him, MacDonald said. Details regarding clothing worn by those involved will not be released unless they are considered to be evidence.

Members of the Oxford Police Department and Oxford Fire and Rescue assisted with this incident.

Oxford is less than 10 miles southwest of Hebron, where a hunter shot and killed a woman on Oct. 28, the opening day of deer hunting season.

Robert R. Trundy, 38, of Hebron was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Karen Wrentzel, 34, of Hebron. He is free on $2,500 cash bail.

