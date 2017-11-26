Gorham woman dies in crash day before Thanksgiving

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

A 78-year-old woman died Wednesday after a car crash in Gorham.

Marion Green of Gorham died at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to her obituary in the Portland Press Herald.

She was a passenger in a 2008 black Ford Taurus driven by her husband of more than 52 years, Richard Green, 75, of Gorham, according to Gorham police.

They were traveling west on Route 22, also known as County Road, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened.

The couple’s car was struck head on by a 2008 red Ford Edge driven by Kyle Phelan, 21, of Limington. Phelan was traveling east when his car crossed the centerline, police said.

The Greens and Sidney Brown, 18, of Limington, the only passenger in the Edge, were taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, Gorham police said.

On Sunday, Richard Green was listed in fair condition and Brown was listed in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesman.

Gorham police did not say whether Phelan was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash still is under investigation, Gorham police said.

Gorham Fire Department and Buxton Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

