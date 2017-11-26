Vermont man hits 130 mph after fleeing traffic stop, police say

PUTNEY, Vermont — A West Windsor man faces charges of attempting to elude police and gross negligent operation after Vermont State Police say he fled a traffic stop and hit speeds of 130 mph during a chase.

Police said 52-year-old William Burch was stopped on Interstate 91 in Westminster on Saturday morning for speeding. But police said after pulling over he sped off. He got off the highway and stopped in a parking lot in Putney, where he was arrested.

Burch is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 26. It’s unknown if he’s being represented by an attorney.

He was also issued tickets for having an unregistered vehicle, plates that weren’t assigned to the vehicle, driving in the breakdown lane and passing on the right.

