NH woman tries to carve out a successful life amid struggles with blindness, homelessness

Deb Cram | Foster's Daily Democrat | BDN Deb Cram | Foster's Daily Democrat | BDN

Editor’s Note: This is one of nine profiles of local people and families battling homelessness published by Seacoast Media Group as part of a multimedia project. Click here to see the entire multimedia project.

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — For much of her life, Nicole Van Coppenolle thought she’d never amount to anything, because that’s the message she received from most of the people around her, including teachers at the elementary school she attended in Florida.

“They thought I was dumb because I’m [legally] blind,” said Nicole, 24, a Rochester native who has moved around often. “They put me in a class over and over again, trying to teach me multiplication. I knew it in third grade, and they had me there until sixth grade. They just put me in lower classes. I don’t think I really thought I was smart enough because most of them thought I was dumb, so I guess I felt like I was.”

Nicole’s vision impairment is due to hereditary retinoblastoma and cataracts, for which she underwent 22 radiation treatments and the removal of her lenses when she was an infant.

It wasn’t until her senior year at Newmarket Junior-Senior High School in New Hampshire that a teacher told her she could be doing better, and the jolt of confidence “woke me up,” she said.

Since then, she’s been attempting to carve out a successful path for herself, and that path includes getting her first apartment this fall after battling with homelessness as a single parent.

“If only those teachers could see me now,” Nicole said of the day she signed her lease.

“I never thought I would be in my own apartment or get an apartment by 24,” said Nicole, whose birthday was two days after she officially moved into her new home with her 1-year-old son, Aiden. “So I’m kind of thinking it’s not real. It just can’t be real, but it’s real. Oh my gosh.”

It had been a difficult year for Nicole. Aiden’s father isn’t in her life and lives in Vermont, she said. Days after Aiden’s birth, Nicole learned her father had terminal cancer. His own retinoblastomas were benign, although doctors found a cancerous tumor in his bladder. He succumbed to that cancer six months later.

Then, within four months, Nicole found herself forced to live in a tent with Aiden and her mom (her parents divorced when Nicole was 5) at a campground just over the border in Maine. Nicole did so because she had difficulty finding an affordable apartment in the area after the trio moved out of their previous living arrangement, a crowded house with multiple generations of family.

“I didn’t feel I had any other choice at the time,” Nicole said of her decision to sleep in a tent with a 10-month-old baby. “My decision was for it to be temporary and to get into a shelter as fast as I could.”

She’s thankful her time in a tent was brief after finding a room at New Generation, a Greenland homeless shelter for pregnant women and women with young children. Nicole said she couldn’t have got her subsidized two-bedroom apartment in Cold Spring Manor, a Rochester Housing Authority development, without New Generation’s support. The shelter also has continued to help Nicole navigate various systems and find furniture for her apartment.

“We’re all really excited for her here,” said Donna Marsh, New Generation’s executive director.

The only negative part about moving into the shelter, Nicole said, was that she had to give up her internship at Addagio Spa in Barrington because she couldn’t find consistent transportation.

Nicole can only see up to 10 to 15 feet in front of her if she’s wearing her copper-framed glasses. Sometimes she has difficulty seeing fine details of people’s faces, and she keeps her eyes closed much of the day, “especially while talking to people,” she said. Luckily, Aiden doesn’t show any signs of retinoblastoma, she said.

Due to Nicole’s vision, she relies heavily on bus systems and Uber drivers to go to work and get around the area, and most of her decisions, like day care and housing, are based on transportation first and cost second.

Her $354-per-month apartment at Cold Spring met both criteria, along with the added bonus that one of the available units was adjacent to the development’s playground. Aiden’s windows look right out onto the slides, and he spent much of his time laughing his way across the equipment while his mother spoke with Seacoast Media Group recently.

Her plan is to go back to school to become an accountant. She’d also love to help other people, possibly through conservation efforts in the Rochester area, because she said she believes in volunteerism.

“I’d love to see that I’m helping out people and making some sort of a difference,” said Nicole, who was working at the Target store in Greenland when Seacoast Media Group last spoke with her. “I’d love to help [take] the load off someone else’s shoulders.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.