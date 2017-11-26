Mid-Maine
Maine man dies after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Fairfield

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

A Norridgewock man died Saturday when his 2005 Buick LeSabre crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer nearly head on in Fairfield, according to local police.

Jesse Quirion-Demo, 30, was driving north on Route 139, also known as Norridgewock Road, about 2:10 p.m. when he crossed into the path of the rig, driven by Kyle Knox, 31, of Winterport, Fairfield police said Sunday.

Knox, who tried but was unable to avoid the crash, was not injured.

Quiron-Demo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fairfield police continue to investigate the crash to determine why Quirion-Demo crossed the centerline.

