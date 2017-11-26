State police arrest man for alleged knifepoint robbery on Thanksgiving

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

A Machias man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with the Thanksgiving Day robbery of the Irving station in Harrington at knifepoint, according to Maine State Police.

Cameron Reed, 26, was taken to the Washington County Jail on a Class A robbery charge.

He was arrested in Harrington, Trooper Jeffrey Taylor said Sunday.

Reed remained Sunday at the jail in Machias. He was expected to make his first court appearance Monday at the Washington County Judicial Center.

Maine State Police on Thursday said that a tall white man wearing a hoodie about 10:30 a.m. allegedly threatened an employee at the Harrington Irving station with a 6-inch long knife and demanded all the money in the cash register.

Police also said that the alleged robber was seen getting into a light blue crossover SUV, but the exact make and model were unknown.

The amount of money taken has not been disclosed.

If convicted, Reed faces up to 30 years in prison, and a fine of up to $50,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.

Harrington is located in Washington County between Cherryfield and Columbia Falls on Route 1.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.